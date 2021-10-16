Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 466,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Insmed by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,121 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Insmed by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,241 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after purchasing an additional 961,181 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Insmed by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,777,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 849,522 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.49. 640,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

