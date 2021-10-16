Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $82,486.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 111,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 46,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VBF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 17,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

