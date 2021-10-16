Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 168,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $41.26.

