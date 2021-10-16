iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

