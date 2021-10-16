iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 653,900 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the September 15th total of 291,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,726.7% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 98,789 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

IUSV stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 311,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,097. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $74.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.433 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.