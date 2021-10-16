ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Danske raised shares of ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:ISSDY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. ISS A/S has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.