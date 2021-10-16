Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Stock Position Lifted by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,780,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,343,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 639,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 442,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,613,000.

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.05. 13,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,519. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

