Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.86. 274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 226,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $8,340,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $15,168,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $46,239,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

