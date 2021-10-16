JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the September 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

OTCMKTS JDDSF remained flat at $$14.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, November 1st. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, November 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

