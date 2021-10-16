JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays downgraded JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $469.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1.88.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

In related news, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,084,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

