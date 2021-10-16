Johnson Matthey’s (JMPLY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.71. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

