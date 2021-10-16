Jon Callaghan Sells 10,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $972,200.00.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $85.11 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

