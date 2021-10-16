JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 401.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,883 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $17,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of JKE stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

