JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,324 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of Umpqua worth $18,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 78.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 136.2% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 59,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Umpqua by 20.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,509,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 256,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UMPQ. Truist Securities cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.31.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.