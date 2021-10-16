JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $18,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 3.15. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.