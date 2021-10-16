Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

KW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:KW opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennedy-Wilson (KW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.