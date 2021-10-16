Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KEYUF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Keyera has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

