Kion Group’s (KIGRY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

