KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $375.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $329.10. The company had a trading volume of 772,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.26 and a 200-day moving average of $327.25. KLA has a 1 year low of $190.21 and a 1 year high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in KLA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KLA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $13,020,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

