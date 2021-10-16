Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the September 15th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

KKPNY opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

