Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE PHG traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $44.57. 1,121,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $61.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 96,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

