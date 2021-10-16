KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KPLUY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

