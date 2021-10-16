Lamden Achieves Market Cap of $10.30 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $214,131.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lamden has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.