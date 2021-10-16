Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Makes New $108.77 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 229,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,765,000. Illumina accounts for approximately 4.3% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Illumina by 77.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Illumina by 53.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Illumina by 41,892.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,921 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $52,431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,568 shares of company stock worth $2,466,244. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.93. The stock had a trading volume of 662,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.78 and a 200 day moving average of $439.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

