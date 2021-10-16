Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Purchases 12,694 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the quarter. Ballard Power Systems comprises about 1.0% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned 0.44% of Ballard Power Systems worth $23,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 277,726 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 47,832 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

BLDP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 3,904,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

