Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce sales of $265.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.55 million to $355.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $173.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.00 million to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The business had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $91,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $189,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.51. 836,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,693. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

