Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Laureate Education by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Laureate Education by 88.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at $154,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock.

Shares of LAUR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.30. 580,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

