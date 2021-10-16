Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,000 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $39,166,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $1,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $6,988,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $14,000,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $693,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YOU opened at $40.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

