Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $70,000 Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 32.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after buying an additional 308,615 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 188,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 79,434 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.73.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 91.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.