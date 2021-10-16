Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 70.0% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SFBS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $75.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

