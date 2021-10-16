Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of Lazard worth $66,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lazard by 223.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

