Legal & General Group Plc Buys 12,558 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.09% of Freshpet worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,975,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 46.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 21.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,015,000 after purchasing an additional 130,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,453 shares of company stock worth $2,660,736. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.56. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.57 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

