Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.27 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,847 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

B opened at $42.04 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on B. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

