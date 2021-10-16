Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,675 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $5,768,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,788,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CADE. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

