Legal & General Group Plc Sells 34,220 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,220 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 381,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.