Legal & General Group Plc Sells 77,523 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,523 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.29% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $258,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $19.15 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

FMBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.