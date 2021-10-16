Leigh Vosseller Sells 10,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $437,500.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $125.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,507.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $136.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average is $101.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

