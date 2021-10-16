Lendefi Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,822.00 (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $8,822.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

