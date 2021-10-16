Lincoln National Corp Buys 147 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,602,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 216,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,405 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,154,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,539 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Shares of STZ opened at $218.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.