Linda Lee Mckean Sells 100,000 Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Stock

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 100,000 shares of Perpetual Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 538,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$371,302.80.

Shares of Perpetual Energy stock opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$400.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.68 million and a P/E ratio of 0.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$13.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.