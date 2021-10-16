Link Machine Learning (LML) Market Cap Reaches $2.74 Million

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Link Machine Learning has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Link Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Link Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $8,359.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00069407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00076146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00110406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,173.89 or 0.99700119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.57 or 0.06348398 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00027622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Link Machine Learning Coin Profile

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Link Machine Learning

