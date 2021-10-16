Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,329,000 after buying an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 90,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 665.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 82,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,296 shares of company stock worth $24,251,347 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $416.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.64. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $311.69 and a 52-week high of $419.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

