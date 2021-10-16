Mackay Shields LLC Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,568 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $212.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.72 and a 200 day moving average of $216.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

