Mackay Shields LLC Sells 5,536 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL opened at $65.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

