Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,777. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.11.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

