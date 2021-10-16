Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,511 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,092,000 after purchasing an additional 708,029 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,240,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 391,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 28.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,553,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,376,000 after acquiring an additional 348,492 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

