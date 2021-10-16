Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Raymond James

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROJF opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Marimaca Copper has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metal projects principally in Chile. It focuses in the operation of SCM Berta, Marimaca and Ivan, Celeste and Llancahue projects. The company was founded by Michael D. Philpot and Alan J. Stephens on September 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

