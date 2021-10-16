Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Raymond James

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS CROJF opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Marimaca Copper has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.
Marimaca Copper Company Profile
Featured Article: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.