Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. 205,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $420.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

