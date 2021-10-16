MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of MKTW traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.08. 85,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,451. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at about $6,021,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $4,137,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in MarketWise by 165.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 157,732 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 98,250 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

