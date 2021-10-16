Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 99,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $4,471,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Marlin Business Services stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,444. The stock has a market cap of $268.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13. Marlin Business Services has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.